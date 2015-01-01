SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kolaković-Bojović M, Paraušić A. TEME J. Soc. Sci. 2020; 43(4): 1045-1061.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, University of Niš)

DOI

10.22190/TEME191015062K

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Triggered by the widespread use of electric scooters in Serbian cities, the authors conducted an empirical research of media discourses in terms of their use and the influence they have on the various aspects of wellbeing in the urban environment. Among other, the authors explore the relation between the use of electric scooters and urban security challenges as seen by newspapers, as well as the lens of the Twitter community in Serbia. Through the identification of the main topics represented in both newspapers and Twitter posts, the ways and tones in which the topics have been addressed, as well as arguments provided to support the publicly expressed attitudes, this paper provides both the quantitative and qualitative analysis of data, attempting to give an answer to whether the use of electric scooters could be considered an urban security challenge or just another issue causing moral panic.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print