Eichmueller G, Meywerk M. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2020; 25(3): 263-275.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13588265.2019.1582577

unavailable

Simulation approaches are widely applied to evaluate and choose on concepts for crashworthiness for instance in the automotive industry. Just like with all model-based activities, results should be considered carefully with respect to their credibility. In this contribution, a close look is taken on the credibility of state-of-the-art approaches for simulation of load cases with strong deformations and typical time-frames for automotive crashworthiness. Especially the role of Validation and Uncertainty Quantification is stressed within this context. Furthermore, the role of detailed information about geometry is examined. Base of considerations are thoroughly generated experimental results - these results shall be represented by simulation to a higher degree of detail than it is commonly done today.


Language: en

Validation; automotive; crashworthiness; energy absorption; finite-element analysis; uncertainty quantification

