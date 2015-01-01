Abstract

The current study aims at examining the effect of aggressive driver behaviour, violation and error on motor vehicle crashes and investigating the factor structure of the Driver Behaviour Questionnaire (DBQ) factors on the crash involvement in Jordan. This is a cross-sectional study design conducted during September, 2016 to May 2017 in Amman, the capital of Jordan. The study included a representative sample of aged 22-65 years old 1450 drivers of which 1084 drivers agreed to participate (74.7%). The Manchester DBQ instrument was used to measure the aggressive, aberrant driving behaviours leading to crashes. Univariate and Multivariate logistic regression statistical analysis were performed. Out of a total 1084 responding drivers, 778 (71.7%) were males and 306 (28.3%) were females. The study revealed a statistically significant difference between males and females drivers in terms of age (p < 0.001), education (p < 0.001), occupation (p = 046), marital status (p < 0.001), income (p < 0.001), driving experience (p < 0.001) and seat belts use (p < 0.001). Most of drivers admitted to ever had crashes (p < 0.001), careless driving (p < 0.001), having excessive speed (p < 0.001), smoking while driving (p < 0.001), crossing red traffic light (p < 0.001), using mobile phone (p < 0.001) and using SMS while driving (p = 0.041). The DBQ mean scores of males were significantly higher in violations, error and frequently reported lapses whereas the mean driving skills score was similar between male and female divers. The factor included nine items of violations, six items of errors and five items of lapses in the Jordanian driver sample. Further, multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed violations, mobile phone use, excessive speed, driving skills, errors, lapses and type and size of vehicle significantly increased the risk of crash involvement. The results of the study demonstrated the increased risk of road traffic crashes among young Jordanian driverswhich had history of injuries at the time of crash (37.8%). Excessive speeding and mobile phone were the strongest predictors for the crash occurrence.

