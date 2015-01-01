Abstract

This paper contains the design of a testing device, which was constructed for the purposes of checking functional properties of the innovative solutions of variants of electromagnetic locking devices with potentials of replacing current mechanical brakes used for stopping pallets with loaded cars in parking houses developed by the company KOMA - Industry s.r.o. The testing device consists of two positioning tables, whose moveable parts are anchored perpendicular to each other in the frame of the testing device. An electromagnet and a solenoid generating the force needed for stopping the motion of the pallet is connected to the moveable part of the upright positioning table. The brake ramp made of a ferromagnetic material has a hole at its top surface into which the pin of the solenoid is inserted and is attached to the horizontal moveable part of the positioning table.



This paper presents holding force values of the electromagnet, which were obtained by experimental measuring on the created testing unit.



Keywords: braking of manipulation units, electromagnetic force, testing device

Language: en