Abstract

The list of organisational factors that may constitute accident premises represents a good analysis instrument, equally preventive, but also retrospective, in investigation situations. Forming an effective safety culture is a vital element of acquiring and maintaining an appropriate level of safety and implicitly limiting aviation events. The safety culture "growth" process starts by successfully choosing the right model for the organisation, evaluating the safety culture with the help of the right tools and capitalising the results by taking improvement measures. Once acquired, the safety culture gives the organisation an increased level of security and confidence, thus: low accident rate, active involvement and responsibility from all members, initiative in operations, safety procedures, direct and effective feedback, careful and constant research of procedures, continuous and intense training, setting performance standards both indoors and outdoors, planning several scenarios to create the required variety, the desire to try new ideas, accepting the risk, the failure.



Keywords: safety culture, leadership, aviation, Air Force, military, training

Language: en