SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kurganov V, Gryaznov M, Davydov K, Polyakova L. Sci. J. Silesian Univ. Technol. Ser. Transp. 2020; 108: 107-119.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Silesian University of Technology)

DOI

10.20858/sjsutst.2020.108.10

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study is aimed at improving the methods of carriage of passengers by urban transport to improve its reliability and efficiency. It can be achieved by forming back-up bus routes within the existing regular route network for servicing mass passenger-flows. This study theoretically substantiates the impact of back-up bus routes in the current regular route network on the reliability and efficiency of the transport process. Mathematical models of reservation of regular route network and the assessment of the reliability of passenger transport using different reservation schemes are suggested.

METHODological recommendations on the formation of passenger traffic on back-up bus routes and cost reduction on its maintenance, by managing the route speed depending on the loading of the city road network, have been developed. Technical and economic evaluation was conducted to the developed methodological toolkit.

Keywords: urban transport, route network, bus transportation, reliability of transport process, efficiency of transportation, back-up bus routes


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print