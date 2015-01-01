Abstract

Transport of oversize cargo is a specific form of transport service. Specialised equipment is required for its implementation, while the number of people involved in the transport process itself is much higher than in the case of classic road transport form. This paper presents the problems related to permits and penalties that are used in the carriage of oversize cargo and the problems of transport safety in relation to the techniques of fixing oversize loads in road transport.



Keywords: transport, oversize cargo transport, permits and penalties in transporting oversized cargo, cargo transport safety, cargo securing techniques

Language: en