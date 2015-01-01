Abstract

This study employed a mixed-methods approach to identify the prevalence and nature of sexual assaults at a mid-size public university. An online anonymous survey with multiple-choice and open-ended questions invited all 8770 students to participate. Among the 2511 survey responses (28.6% response rate), 178 (7.1%) students reported experience with unwanted physical sexual conduct (including sexual assault and harassment) at this campus in the past 4 years. The victims reported strong reactions to the incidents, largely embarrassment, anger, worry, self-blame, fear, ignoring the issue but continuing to be affected by it, and avoidance of the perpetrators. There were some gender differences in terms of the prevalence rate, victim reactions, and impact of the sexual assault. Victim responses, police data, and Clery annual reports were analyzed. Triangulation of findings helped to identify policy gaps and provided clear directions for institutional strategies to improve victim support, education, policy enforcement, and continuous monitoring of the issue. Low incident reporting rate and low satisfaction level of the resolution after reporting suggest an urgent need to improve the reporting process and wider institutional effort.

Language: en