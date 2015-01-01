Abstract

Survivors of sexual assault have a high risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but experiencing a sexual assault alone is not sufficient for the development of the disorder. This study examined the impact of other risk factors, including the impact of victim-perpetrator relationship context (i.e. trust, importance, and closeness), perceived life threat, perceived betrayal, posttraumatic cognitions, and trauma-related social support on PTSD and depression symptoms. One hundred twenty-seven female undergraduates who self-identified as "having an uncomfortable, negative, or unwanted sexual experience" completed multiple self-report measures. Victim-perpetrator relationship variables were not associated with PTSD or depressive symptoms. Perceived life threat, perceived betrayal, and posttraumatic cognitions were all related to PTSD symptom severity. However, results from hierarchical multiple regressions indicated that when perceived life threat and posttraumatic cognitions were included in the model, perceived betrayal no longer predicted PTSD symptoms. Implications for understanding the role of posttraumatic cognitions in PTSD and depression symptoms are discussed.

Language: en