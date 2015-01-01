|
Citation
Wilson LC, Newins AR, Wilson SM, Elbogen EB, Dedert EA, Calhoun PS, Beckham JC, Workgroup VAMAMIRECC, Kimbrel NA. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(6): 714-724.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Although military sexual assault (MSA) has been well established as a risk factor for psychopathology (e.g., PTSD, depression), little research has examined the association between MSA and self- and other-directed violence. Furthermore, there has been a growing empirical focus on potential gender differences in the effects of MSA, but few of these studies have examined gender differences in self- and other-directed violence. In a sample of 1571 Iraq/Afghanistan-era veterans (21.0% women), we examined the effect of MSA on difficulty controlling violent behavior and attempting suicide among veteran men and women, above and beyond the influence of childhood sexual abuse, combat trauma, PTSD, and major depressive disorder.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; aggression; functional correlates; Military sexual trauma