Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aimed to build a machine learning predictive model to predict the risk of prolonged mechanical ventilation (PMV) for patients with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).



METHODS: This study included TBI patients who were hospitalized in a level 1 trauma center between January 2014 and February 2019. Data were analyzed for all adult patients who received mechanical ventilation following TBI with abbreviated injury severity (AIS) score for the head region of ≥ 3. This study designed three sets of machine learning models: set A defined PMV to be greater than 7 days, set B (PMV > 10 days) and set C (PMV >14 days) to determine the optimal model for deployment. Patients' demographics, injury characteristics and CT findings were used as predictors. Logistic regression (LR), Artificial neural networks (ANN) Support vector machines (SVM), Random Forest (RF) and C.5 Decision Tree (C.5 DT) were used to predict the PMV.



RESULTS: The number of eligible patients that were included in the study were 674, 643 and 622 patients in sets A, B and C respectively. In set A, LR achieved the optimal performance with accuracy 0.75 and Area under the curve (AUC) 0.83. SVM achieved the optimal performance among other models in sets B with accuracy/AUC of 0.79/0.84 respectively. ANNs achieved the optimal performance in set C with accuracy/AUC of 0.76/0.72 respectively. Machine learning models in set B demonstrated more stable performance with higher prediction success and discrimination power.



CONCLUSION: This study not only provides evidence that machine learning methods outperform the traditional multivariate analytical methods, but also provides a perspective to reach a consensual definition of PMV.

