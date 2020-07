Abstract

AIM: The study assesses the burden and costs of recurring unexplained syncope and injuries and the effectiveness of implantable loop recorders.



METHODS: The English national hospital database (Hospital Episode Statistics) was retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS: 12,002 patients were identified with repeated syncope hospitalizations. 25% of patients were hospitalized at least once again for syncope, 9% of the patients were hospitalized at least once for an injury, causing substantial costs. In the second analysis: 10,902 patients implanted with anĀ implantable cardiac monitor were tracked. By year 3, hospitalizations due to syncope had dropped by 60% versus pre-implantable cardiac monitor (ICM) levels.



Conclusion: This study shows a high rate of recurrent syncope admissions and a parallel burden of hospitalizations for injuries. Use of an ICM appears to reduce syncope hospitalizations.

