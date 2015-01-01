Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened citizens' lives not only through the direct viral lethality. It has also posed an indirect threat that prompts poor people, due to the global recession, to commit suicide. Effective measures to prevent such suicides are clearly warranted and should be shared among different countries.



Nations across the world have executed preventive measures, such as mandatory social distancing and imposed travel restrictions, against the spread of COVID-19. People have indeed been increasingly distancing themselves from others. As a result, a global decline in visitors to tourist attractions and a decrease in restaurant customers have occurred; tourist attractions and restaurants have suffered an economic slump. Stock prices have also decreased rapidly and economic impacts on companies are being discussed; signs are pointing to an economic downturn. Worsening economic conditions such as decreasing stock prices,1 decreasing growth rates of total amount in cash salary,2 and increasing unemployment3 have been observed that lead to an increase in the rate of suicide in the affected populations. The risk of an increased suicide rate due to an economic downturn has been reported in countries that met serious economic crises.4,5 It is most likely that economic depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic causes an increase in the suicide rate around the world. It is desirable that government agencies, economists, physicians, sociologists, private organizations, and the public cooperate closely to promptly address this major concern...

