Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to describe the profile of notifications of violence against LGBT people in Brazil, from 2015 to 2017.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional descriptive study with secondary data on records of violence against LGBT people. The study population included individuals aged 10 and older with homosexual or bisexual orientation as well as transvestites or transgender identities.



RESULTS: Throughout the study period, 24,564 reports of violence were recorded. Regarding the victim's profile, 69.1% were 20 to 59 years old, 50.0% were black, 46.6% were transsexual or transvestites and 57.6% were homosexual, of which 32.6% were lesbian and 25.0%, gay. In all age groups, the most frequent nature of violence was physical violence (75.0%). The probable author was male in 66.2% of the cases, being intimate partners the most frequent aggressors (27.2%), followed by strangers (16.5%).



CONCLUSION: This study expands knowledge of violence against LGBT people in Brazil, reinforces the need to report these events and improve quality of information on individual's sexual orientation and gender identity in order to produce evidence to support actions to tackle this problem.

