Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the temporal trend of indicators related to motor vehicle driving after alcohol consumption, in the general population and among drivers.



METHODS: Temporal trend study of indicators related to driving motorized vehicles after alcohol consumption, between 2007 and 2018, based on information from Vigitel. The population consisted of adults (≥ 18 years old) living in Brazilian capitals with a landline. Trend analysis was performed by linear regression.



RESULTS: Between 2007 and 2018, there was a reduction in the indicator "driving a vehicle after alcohol abuse by the population" from 2.0% to 0.7% (p < 0.001). This consumption when calculated only among drivers decreased from 3.5 in 2011 to 1.6 in 2018 (p < 0.003). Driving a vehicle by drivers after consuming any amount of alcohol had high prevalences, ranging from 15.7% (2011) to 11.4% (2018). Prevalence in all indicators was higher among men, younger adults (18 to 34 years) and with higher education.



CONCLUSION: The practice of alcohol abuse and driving reduced in Brazil, however, driving after drinking any amount of alcohol still remains high. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain regulatory measures to control alcohol and driving in order to reduce traffic accidents.

Language: en