Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the spatial distribution of female mortality due to motorcycle accidents in Brazilian municipalities between 2005 and 2015, as well as the variation in rates in the same period.



METHODS: Female mortality rates for the years 2005, 2010 and 2015 were estimated considering a three-year moving average around the base year, standardized by the direct method. Rates were standardized using the same pattern (Brazilian females in 2010) for each year. Then, the empirical Bayes estimator was used to reduce the effect of the random fluctuation. The percentage variation of the standardized rates was also analyzed for different population sizes (less than ten thousand, less than 50 thousand, more than 100 thousand and more than one million inhabitants).



RESULTS: Bayesian rates showed a clear increase in female mortality due to motorcycle accidents, especially in the North, Northeast and Midwest regions. In the municipalities of the South and Southeast regions, mainly in the period between 2010 and 2015, there was an apparent decrease in mortality. The percentage variation showed a reduction in the indicator analyzed in the period between 2010 and 2015 for the largest municipalities in the South and Southeast regions. For almost all regions and population sizes, the period between 2010 and 2015 showed a deceleration in the growth of rates.



CONCLUSION: The analysis clearly shows concentrations of municipalities with higher mortality, while also showing that the phenomenon has spread to a greater number of municipalities. The studied period allows the identification of different dynamics in female mortality, in a period of significant variation in mortality due to motorcycle accidents.

