Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary goal was to analyze the level and trend of the burden of suicide mortality in Mexico between 1990 and 2017 at a national and state scale.



METHODS: A secondary analysis based on the 2017 global burden of disease study. Mortality rates and years of life lost due to premature death (YLL) were reported here. A joinpoint regression analysis based on a log-linear model was used to analyze the trend of YLL.



RESULTS: The burden of disease due to suicides increased in Mexico, mainly in young males and females; though the raise that happened in the elderly is an additional challenge for the health system. The burden of disease varied substantially between states. The male mortality rates were higher than those of females during the whole period under study, nonetheless with a trend to reduce the difference between the sexes. A bimodal pattern of the burden of disease due to suicide in Mexico was also observed, with the higher rates located in those aged between 15 and 19 years, and an important increase in people older than 85 years of age.



CONCLUSION: These results show a worrisome picture, not only from a social, economic and health point of view but also from the needs of public policies. This situation represents a wake-up call about the need to implement timely identification actions, a comprehensive multisectoral prevention strategy and the detailed study of suicide associated risk factors.

