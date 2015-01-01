Abstract

The lifetime risk of dying by suicide in schizophrenia and related psychoses has been estimated to be approximately between 5% and 7%, though some have estimated that the number is closer to 10%. The highest risk for suicide occurs within the first year after presentation, when patients have a 12 times greater risk of dying by suicide than the general population, or a 60% higher risk compared with patients in other phases of psychosis, although the risk continues for many years. Some 31% of all deaths in first and early episode samples are due to suicide. Studies in individuals at clinical high-risk for psychosis (CHR) or with attenuated positive symptoms also demonstrate that suicidality is common and problematic in these individuals. Therefore, suicide in psychosis is a particularly severe problem. In order to develop interventions aimed at reducing the risk of suicide in psychotic individuals, it will be critical to understand the neurobiology of suicide in psychosis. In this paper, I report on the results of a systematic review of the work done to date on the neurobiology of suicide in psychosis and on suicidality in the CHR period. I will also identify gaps in knowledge and discuss future strategies for studying the neurobiology of suicidality in psychosis that may help to disentangle the links between suicide and psychosis and, by doing so, allow us to gain a greater understanding of the relationship between suicide and psychosis, which is critical for developing interventions aimed at reducing the risk of suicide in psychotic individuals.

