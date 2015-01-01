|
Citation
Mallette JK, O'Neal CW, Winkelman Richardson E, Mancini JA. Fam. Process 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32638359
Abstract
Father involvement can promote the psychosocial health of family members (i.e., fathers, mothers, and children). However, the association between father involvement and individual members' psychosocial health may depend on the quality of the marital relationship and the perceptions of the reporting family member. Research with multiple reporters from the same family is needed identify how family members perceive the impact of father involvement on family member well-being. Using a risk and resilience theoretical framework applied to a family systems perspective, the current study examines associations between father involvement, family flexibility, marital quality, and psychosocial health with a sample of 207 military families (including fathers, mothers, and their adolescents). After accounting for military context, a conditional structural equation model was used to examine the associations between fathers' involvement and family members' psychosocial health. Family flexibility was examined as a mediator between these associations and marital quality as a moderator.
Language: en
Keywords
Military; Resilience; Family Functioning; Father Involvement; funcionamiento familiar; militar; modelo de ecuaciones estructurales; participación del padre; Psychosocial Health; resiliencia; salud psicosocial; Structural Equation Model; 军方; 家庭功能; 心理复原力; 心理社会健康; 父亲参与; 结构方程模型