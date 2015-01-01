Abstract

Previous studies on the transference of gunshot residue (GSR) have shown that GSR can be transferred to surfaces through everyday activities and can persist on surfaces. Being that all police departments operate differently and have different spaces, GSR can be transferred and accumulates in different areas. Samples were collected from persons and surfaces in and around the Scranton Police Department and tested by scanning electron microscopy to identify GSR. Surfaces included police car seats, gun holsters, clothing around holsters, and belts around holsters. The results of the study showed that of the 25 samples collected, 40% contained at least one particle that was "characteristic of primer GSR", 64% contained at least one particle that was "consistent with primer GSR", and 92% contained at least one particle considered "commonly associated with primer GSR". This research characterizes where GSR is transferred within and around the police department. This data can be used to implement cleaning procedures or methods for decontamination. This study continues to strengthen the body of knowledge surrounding transferring of GSR.

Language: en