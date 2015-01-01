Abstract

An epileptic seizure during the course of driving can result in a serious car accident. However, basic data on how epileptic seizures actually affect driving performance is significantly lacking. To understand the relationship, it is crucial to conduct not only behavioral but also electroencephalogram (EEG) analysis during epileptic seizures. Therefore, we developed a mobile driving simulator which makes it possible to record driving-related parameters time-lined with video-EEG. We report a case in which behavioral and EEG changes were successfully recorded during ictal periods of focal impaired awareness seizure in a patient engaged with the system. With the current lack of objective data describing how seizures impair driving performance, such an accumulation of information could improve personalized medical management, influence legal adjudication and assist in the development of driving support systems for people with epilepsy.

Language: en