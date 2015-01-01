Abstract

The article describes a dataset of gait measures acquired to validate the use of wearable sensors in gait analysis since its measurements can be compared with those provided by the stereophotogrammetric system. The comparison with a gold standard in gait analysis makes the dataset useful for the development, testing and validation of algorithms for estimating gait parameters. The dataset contains measurements simultaneously acquired by the wearable sensors and the stereophotogrammetric system during an acquisition campaign performed on 5 healthy subjects (2 females and 3 males aged between 25 and 35 years). In the acquisition campaign the involved subjects carried out a motion task wearing the wearable sensors and reflective markers of the stereophotogrammetric system. In particular, the subjects wore in each foot a wearable sensor on the instep and a reflective marker on heel, first metatarsal head, fifth metatarsal head, and above the sensor, respectively. During the motion task each subject walked over an 11-meter long walkway according to its own course. The 5 subjects involved in the acquisition campaign performed 3 repetitions of the motion task, for a total of 15 trials in where the measures collected by wearable sensors and the stereophotogrammetric system can be compared.

Language: en