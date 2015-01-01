Abstract

BACKGROUND: Etiologically, the risk of an ankle injury depends on extrinsic and intrinsic factors, such as muscle strength asymmetry, decreased flexibility, and decreased proprioception, as well as patient age and history of injuries.



Purpose/Hypothesis: The purpose of this study was to identify risk factors present in the preseason assessment that may predispose professional soccer players to ankle injuries. We hypothesized that analysis of these parameters could relate the incidence of injuries to the deficits found during the preseason period, enabling the identification of risk factors to predict the occurrence of injuries.



Study Design: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



Methods: A total of 89 professional soccer athletes were evaluated in the preseason period; the evaluation included athlete history and anthropometric data collection, an isokinetic ankle evaluation, and functional tests: the Dorsiflexion Lunge Test and Y-Balance Test (YBT). The athletes were monitored during the competitive period, and the incidence of injuries was surveyed. The association of quantitative variables and injury outcomes was analyzed using the Student t test for independent samples, with P <.05. For the association of categorical variables and injury outcomes, the chi-square test was performed, with P <.05.

Results: A higher incidence of ankle injuries was associated with lower YBT scores in the dominant (P =.04) and nondominant (P =.01) limbs. A higher body mass index was also associated with a higher injury occurrence (P =.01).



Conclusion: Functional tests, such as the YBT, are indicated tools for assessing the physical capacities and possible risks of ankle sprains, as they can evaluate the ankle functional capacity in a complex way, identifying athletes more prone to ankle injuries. Athletes' body mass index should also be taken into account to prevent such injuries.

