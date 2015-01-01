Abstract

A four-year-old male restrained passenger in the rear seat was in a motor vehicle collision. He had pain and swelling in the tip of the penis with the inability to micturate. The patient on evaluation had an isolated injury of the prepuce. The patient underwent an evaluation to rule out underlying penile/urethra and associated injury of kidney and bladder. The patient had an isolated injury to prepuce, causing urinary retention for which he underwent circumcision.

Language: en