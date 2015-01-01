Abstract

Inhalant abuse, also known as huffing, is common among teenagers and adolescents in the United States and worldwide. Inhaled aerosols are dangerous due to both the presence of volatile hydrocarbons causing direct organ damage and the risk of the compressed air causing physical trauma (e.g. expansion, barotrauma) or skin trauma from chemical or temperature burn. Here, we present the case of a 35-year-old man who was inhaling multiple canisters of Dust-Off (Falcon Safety Products Inc., Branchburg, NJ) keyboard air duster daily for approximately one month. He presented with intermittent burning chest pains, and was found to have elevated troponin (peak 17 ng/mL, normal range 0-0.5 ng/mL) without ST-segment elevations, concerning for non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) as well as elevated aminotransferases and elevated serum creatinine. He was treated conservatively with supportive measures, with successful resolution of his laboratory abnormalities as well as his chest pain. Clinicians should be aware of the possible medical complications of inhalant abuse, and the expected clinical course. In this case, we aim to demonstrate the acute onset and self-resolution of significant cardiomyocyte damage in a young male patient abusing duster.

