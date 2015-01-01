Abstract

This report describes a case of major depressive disorder with peripartum onset in a 24-year-old African-American female who was admitted to the inpatient psychiatric facility after a suicide attempt. The patient demonstrated what we will describe as heralding symptoms during the birth of her second child, but her symptoms dramatically worsened one month prior to her admission with the birth of her third child. The patient presented with anxiety and depressive symptoms, including decreased energy, disrupted sleep patterns, and emotional lability. At the time of her admission, the patient had failed treatment with bupropion, which had been prescribed by her obstetrician. During her stay, the patient was treated with fluoxetine and participated in group therapy sessions. The patient gradually exhibited improvement in her depressive symptoms during the course of her six-day stay. At the time of discharge, the patient's depression was adequately managed with her medication regimen, and she was eager to be reunited with her newborn child. This case highlights the idiosyncratic nature of major depressive disorder with peripartum onset and the need for providers to tailor the treatment to the patient's need.

Language: en