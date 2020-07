Abstract

BACKGROUND: Thoracic spine fracture-dislocations due to motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) rarely involve double- level, noncontiguous lesions.



Case Description: A 19-year-old male following an MVA was paraplegic; he exhibited full motor/sensory loss below the T4 level (i.e., ASIA scale Grade A). The chest X-ray, magnetic resonance, and computed tomography studies confirmed T3-T5 and T11-12 fractures, warranting T3-L3 thoracolumbar decompression and fusion. Despite surgical intervention, the patient's neurological status remained unchanged.



Conclusion: This case illustrates the rare presentation of noncontiguous, posttraumatic thoracic spinal lesions requiring simultaneous decompression/fixation.

