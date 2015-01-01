|
Rodriguez VJ, Shaffer A, Lee TK, Peltzer K, Weiss SM, Jones DL. J. Fam. Violence 2020; 35(1): 73-83.
PURPOSE: Women in South Africa also have high rates of depression and intimate partner violence, and they often co-occur. Women living with HIV who experience IPV are particularly likely to experience elevated levels of depressive symptoms and such symptoms are more likely to persist. Although the association between IPV and depression has been examined extensively, the role of depression on IPV has not. Therefore, this study examined the bidirectional association between intimate partner violence (IPV) and depression in South Africa (SA).
Women; depression; intimate partner violence; HIV; pregnancy