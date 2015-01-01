Abstract

Forest fires are an integral part of the natural Earth system dynamics, however they are becoming more devastating and less predictable as anthropogenic climate change exacerbates their impacts. In order to advance fire science, fire danger reanalysis products can be used as proxy for fire weather observations with the advantage of being homogeneously distributed both in space and time. This manuscript describes a reanalysis dataset of fire danger indices based on the Canadian Fire Weather Index system and the ECMWF ERA5 reanalysis dataset, which supersedes the previous dataset based on ERA-Interim. The new fire danger reanalysis dataset provides a number of benefits compared to the one based on ERA-Interim: it relies on better estimates of precipitation, evaporation and soil moisture, it is available in a deterministic form as well as a probabilistic ensemble and it is characterised by a considerably higher spatial resolution. It is a valuable resource for forestry agencies and scientists in the field of wildfire danger modeling and beyond. The global dataset is produced by ECMWF, as the computational centre of the European Forest Fire information System (EFFIS) of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, and it is made available free of charge through the Climate Data Store.

