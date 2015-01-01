|
Santaella-Tenorio J, Martins SS, Cerdá M, Olfson M, Keyes KM. Psychol. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
32635959
BACKGROUND: Since 1999, the rate of fatal prescription opioid overdoses and of suicides has dramatically increased in the USA. These increases, which have occurred among similar demographic groups, have led to the hypothesis that the opioid epidemic contributed to increases in suicidal behavior, though the underlying association remains poorly defined. We examine the association between nonmedical use of prescription opioids/opioid use disorder and suicidal ideation/attempts.
dependence; suicidal ideation; opioid abuse; Attempted suicide; opioid-related disorder