|
Citation
|
Throuvala MA, Griffiths MD, Rennoldson M, Kuss DJ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4842.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32635650
|
Abstract
|
Evidence suggests a growing call for the prevention of excessive smartphone and social media use and the ensuing distraction that arises affecting academic achievement and productivity. A ten-day online randomized controlled trial with the use of smartphone apps, engaging participants in mindfulness exercises, self-monitoring and mood tracking, was implemented amongst UK university students (n = 143). Participants were asked to complete online pre- and post-intervention assessments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; intervention; distraction; randomized controlled trial; smartphones; social media addiction