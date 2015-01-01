|
Chen W, Zheng Q, Liang C, Xie Y, Gu D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(13): e4783.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32635176
For college students, mental health is an important factor in ensuring their ability to study and have a normal life. This research focuses on factors affecting the mental health of college students in the information network society. We constructed a theoretical model that influences their online mental health information seeking behavior from internal and external perspectives, and by extension, affects their mental health. Through the data obtained by field research and questionnaire survey on the online mental health information seeking behavior of some college students in Internet health information platforms, a structural equation model is used to test the hypotheses.
college students’ mental health; electronic health literacy; information network society; online health information searching; the external quality of Internet platforms