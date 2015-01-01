Abstract

The major objectives of the study were to predict the effect of physical abuse on academic achievement among college-level Pakistani female students as well as to correlate the association concerning physical abuse, self-image, feeling of emptiness and academic achievement among college-level Pakistani female students. It was hypothesized that is physical abuse, a predictor of academic achievement among college-level Pakistani female students? and is there any relationship between physical abuse, self-image, emptiness and academic achievement among college-level Pakistani female students? The sample of this study was females who were studying at the college level and were students of 12th grade or second-year students (F.A or FSc.). Data were taken from the students who were ready to participate in the study on a voluntary base. The sample size was 90 female students of 12th grade or was in the second year of their college tenure. The subscale of physical abuse from the Trauma antecedent questionnaire, Sub-scale of self-image and emptiness from the Borderline personality Questionnaire was used to collect data along with the marks percentage in the first year of F.A or F.Sc. This research study has explored the negative prediction between physical abuse and academic achievement among college-level Pakistani females. The study also remained successful in finding the significant negative relationship between the feeling of emptiness and academic achievement whereas the new findings negated the association between the self-image and academic achievement among the college level females in Pakistan. This study contributed to a potential addition in the literature related to trauma. It will be helpful for the parents, educationists, and policymakers to understand the adverse effects of physical abuse and the feeling of emptiness on child development and academic achievement. This will help secure the future of the children especially young females at the college level in Pakistan.

