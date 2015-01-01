Abstract

The article examines the reasons for the under-representation of male victims of sexual violence in international criminal proceedings and analyses the various forms of sexual violence against men and boys in armed conflict. The jurisprudence of international criminal tribunals is examined to determine whether and to what extent gender-specific prosecutions can be proven, what the causes are, and what the requirements are to establish a gender-sensitive international criminal law. The article notes that although there have been many positive developments, recent proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) failed to address sexual violence against men and boys. This article concludes that strict gender roles and discriminatory conceptions of gender are primarily responsible for the sexual violence against men and for targeted humiliation of victims, and they must be addressed within international criminal law.



Der Beitrag untersucht zunächst die Ursachen für eine bisherige Unterrepräsentanz männlicher Opfer bei der völkerstrafrechtlichen Verfolgung von sexualisierter Kriegsgewalt und analysiert die verschiedenen Erscheinungsformen sexualisierter Gewalt an Männern und Jungen. Anschließend wird die Rechtsprechung internationaler Strafgerichtshöfe dahingehend untersucht, ob und inwieweit sich geschlechtsspezifische Verfolgungspraktiken nachweisen lassen, welche Ursachen sie haben und welche Anforderungen an ein geschlechtergerechtes Völkerstrafrecht zu stellen sind. Dabei wird festgestellt, dass trotz zahlreicher positiver Entwicklungen, sexuelle Gewalt gegen Männer und Jungen in jüngsten Verfahren vor dem Internationalen Strafgerichtshof (IStGH) nicht hinreichend untersucht wurden. Der Artikel kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die in Friedenszeiten herrschenden Geschlechterverhältnisse sowie diskriminierende Vorstellungen von Geschlecht und Sexualität in erster Linie dafür verantwortlich sind, dass sexuelle Gewalt gegen Männer zur gezielten Demütigung von Opfern genutzt wird und dies angegangen werden muss.

Language: de