Schwarz A. HuV 2019; 2(3-4): 139-156.
(Copyright © 2019, Ruhr University Bochum, Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict (IFHV))
The article examines the reasons for the under-representation of male victims of sexual violence in international criminal proceedings and analyses the various forms of sexual violence against men and boys in armed conflict. The jurisprudence of international criminal tribunals is examined to determine whether and to what extent gender-specific prosecutions can be proven, what the causes are, and what the requirements are to establish a gender-sensitive international criminal law. The article notes that although there have been many positive developments, recent proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) failed to address sexual violence against men and boys. This article concludes that strict gender roles and discriminatory conceptions of gender are primarily responsible for the sexual violence against men and for targeted humiliation of victims, and they must be addressed within international criminal law.
Language: de