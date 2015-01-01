|
Citation
Yang C, Panlilio C, Verdiglione N, Lehman EB, Hamm RM, Fiene R, Dore S, Bard DE, Grable B, Levi B. PLoS One 2020; 15(1): e0227398.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
31914147 PMCID
Abstract
In recent years, real-world studies (RWS) are gaining increasing interests, because they can generate more realistic and generalizable results than randomized controlled clinical trials (RCT). In 2017, we published a RCT in 741 early childhood care and education providers (CCPs). It is the Phase I of our iLookOut for Child Abuse project (iLookOut), an online, interactive learning module about reporting suspected child maltreatment. That study demonstrated that in a RCT setting, the iLookOut is efficient at improving CCPs' knowledge of and attitudes towards child maltreatment reporting. However, the generalizability of that RCT's results in a RWS setting remains unknown. To address this question, we design and conduct this large RWS in 11,065 CCPs, which is the Phase II of the iLookOut. We hypothesize replication of the earlier RCT findings, i.e., the iLookOut can improve CCPs' knowledge of and attitudes toward child maltreatment reporting in a real world setting. In addition, this RWS also explores whether demographic factors affect CCPs' performance.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Adult; Attitude; Child; Child Abuse; Child Care; Education, Distance; Female; Humans; Male; Mandatory Reporting; Middle Aged; Young Adult