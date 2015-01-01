SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nugraheni AD. BELIA: Early childhood education papers 2019; 8(2): e36482.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cases of violence are a very detrimental threat to the future of Indonesia's generation, most victims of violence are children and women committed by those closest to them. The survey conducted by Komisi Perlindungan Anak Indonesia shows that sexual violence against children ranks first among other cases of violence. After the reporting of cases of sexual harassment that occurred at Jakarta International School, it made all parties worried. Anticipating child protection that has been developed by the Japanese state by implementing an alarm called "Bohan buza". The research method used is descriptive qualitative from various relevant sources. The application of alarm technology is an effort to prevent children from sexual violence in public places.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print