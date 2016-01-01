Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study is to evaluate the medico-legal aspects of fatal road traffic accidents.



Methods: This is a retrospective study consisting of 80 forensic autopsies performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine - Tîrgu Mureș, Romania during a two years period, between January 1st, 2016 to December 31st, 2017. The information obtained was based on the medical records and the evaluation of autopsy reports.



Results: Male victims involved in road traffic accidents were nearly three times more numerous than women (72.5% vs. 27.5%). Divided into 3 age groups (under 35 years old, 36-59 years old and over 60 years old) we noticed a relatively uniform distribution of the victims, with a slight dominance of the 36-59 age group and the over 60 years of age group. The highest number of victims was among the pedestrians (36.25%), followed in decreasing order by the drivers (33.75%), passengers (17.5%), cyclists (7.5%) and motorcyclists (5%). Positive alcohol testing was found in 14 of drivers (81 %). The analysis of lesions found during necropsies of the deceased at the scene of the accident highlights some particularly life-incompatible injuries that resemble any rescue effort on the part of the medical crew moved to the scene of the accident.



Conclusion: Inappropriate road conditions and indiscipline in traffic of both drivers and pedestrians contribute to unacceptably high mortality.

