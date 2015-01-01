|
Bagnato S, Boccagni C. Neural Regen. Res. 2020; 15(7): 1247-1248.
(Copyright © 2020, Neural Regeneration Research, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, P.R. China, Publisher Wolters Kluwer)
Abstract
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the paradigmatic example of acute brain injury, defined as sudden and unexpected structural and/or functional damage to the brain. In western countries, TBI is a main cause of prolonged disability, and it is even more impactful because it very often affects young people. Contrary to past belief, the cerebral damage caused by TBI is not limited to the short temporal phase following the mechanical insult. Indeed, moderate/severe TBI can trigger several mechanisms of neuronal damage that operate for months or years after the acute injury, potentially leading to neuronal loss and brain atrophy. Very little is currently known about these processes, and their real impacts in long-term survivors of TBI are largely underestimated. In this perspective, we discuss the existing evidence that moderate/severe TBI triggers various mechanisms capable of inducing prolonged neurodegeneration in humans.
