CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Cho J, Spence MM, Niu F, Hui RL, Gray P, Steinberg S. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2020; 35(3): 696-703.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Concurrent use of benzodiazepines in opioid users has been linked to a higher risk of an emergency room visit or inpatient admission for opioid overdose and death from drug overdose. Further research is needed to confirm the findings and analyze contributing risk factors for opioid overdoses in a large commercially insured population.
Language: en