Abstract

Homicide, motor vehicle crashes, and suicide are the leading causes of fatal injury among Latino adolescents and young adults in the Americas. Cultural funds of knowledge are the continually developed and shared beliefs and behaviors that enable members of a sociocultural group to function in their environment. Integration of cultural funds of knowledge into educational programs helps to create relevant, respectful, and scaffolded learning experiences. Respondent Driven Sampling (RDS) and content analysis were used to identify prevalent cultural funds of knowledge about how to reduce fatal injury risk.

Language: en