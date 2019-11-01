Abstract

Adolescent relationship abuse (ARA), any physical, emotional or sexual abuse in a romantic relationship, is associated with poor sexual and reproductive health behaviors. Attitudes related to gender equity may influence experiences with ARA among young women but has not been explored for perceived risk for sexually transmitted infections (STI). Similarly, few studies have investigated links between adolescent relationship violence and STI screening. Therefore, the purpose of this analysis was to explore experiences with relationship abuse, gender equitable attitudes, and sexual health indicators among minority adolescent girls

Language: en