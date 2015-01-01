Abstract

BACKGROUND: It requires detailed research to understand the psychopathology behind DSH attempts. Apart from social factors, psychiatric disorders and individual coping mechanisms can contribute to DSH. This study will be helpful in knowing the prevalence of psychiatric morbidity in these patients.



AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To study the Psychiatric morbidity in patients with DSH.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a retrospective, descriptive study including 42 patients who had history of DSH and were referred to psychiatry department of BARC Hospital, Mumbai. Patients who were below 45 years of age at the time of DSH and above 18 years at the time of study were included. Their socio-demographic data were collected, psychiatric diagnosis were noted from the case files, personality disorders were evaluated using ICD-10 IPDE. Data were analysed using descriptive and analytic statistical methods.

Results: 42.86% of the population was diagnosed as having psychiatric disorder. Most common disorder was depression. 7.14% of the patients were diagnosed as having borderline personality disorder.

Conclusions: Depression was the most common psychiatric disorder found in our study.

