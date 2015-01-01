Abstract

PURPOSE



The aims of this study was to verify the validity and reliability of the Attitudes Towards Suicide (ATTS) scale for Korean adults.



Methods



Participants were 441 adults in South Korea, who completed in a self-reported online survey of ATTS. A total of 37 items were used for conducting item analyses, exploratory factor analyses, and confirmatory factor analyses, as well as examining the internal consistency.



Results



Based on findings of item reduction and exploratory factor analyses, three factors were identified based on 16 items, such as 'acceptability (7 items)', 'understandability (5 items)', and 'tabooing (4 items)'. These factors accounted for 49.4% of the total variance of ATTS. Known-groups, item convergent, and item discriminant validity were confirmed; Fitness of the modified mode was acceptable (χ2=375.51, CFI=.84, TLI=.81, GFI=.90, AGFI=.87, RMSEA=.08). The Cronbach's α coefficient for the 16 items was.82.



Conclusion



Three factors of the short version of ATTS may be useful to evaluate the suicidal attitudes of Korean adults effectively and accurately. Our study findings suggest that suicide attitude questionaries need to be constantly revised to consider socio-cultural environment.





Keywords: Attitude to death; Suicide; Validation study; Surveys and questionnaires

Language: ko