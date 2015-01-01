Abstract

PURPOSE



The purposes of this study were to investigate relationships of depression, hopelessness, self-esteem, and social support with suicide ideation and to identify factors associated with suicidal ideation of elderly people.



Methods



A descriptive correlational study was conducted with 100 elderly people residing in a community setting. Data were collected in September 2019 through structured questionnaires to assess depression, hopelessness, self-esteem, social support, and suicide ideation. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, t-test, one-way ANOVA with Scheffé test, Pearson's correlation coefficients, and hierarchical regression analyses.



Results



Presence of spouse (t=−3.32, p<.001), satisfaction in children relationships (F=3.56, p=.032), overall life assessment (F=3.94, p=.023), and pain/ill-being (t=−2.04, p=.043) showed significant differences in suicidal ideation. Suicidal ideation and self-esteem were negatively correlated (r=−.49, p<.001). Depression and suicidal ideation(r=.56, p<.001) and hopelessness and suicidal ideation (r=.49, p<.001) were positively correlated. Factors of suicidal ideation of elderly people were depression (β=.36, p=.017) and self-esteem (β=−.21, p=.046), that explained 30.1% of the total variance in the proposed model.



Conclusion



A community intervention programs for preventing suicide among elderly people should include nursing strategies about depression and self-esteem. In addition, partnership with elder's spouse could be helpful to reduce suicidal ideation.





Keywords: Aged; Suicide; Depression; Self concept

Language: ko