Abstract

Road geometric design is a key factor impacting driving safety and efficiency. In highway profile design, speed reduction is used to determine critical length of grade. Previous research generally concentrated on the relationship between speed reduction and crash involvement rate to establish the recommended value. Limited research results have been reported at this point concerning speed reduction and traffic efficiency. This study aims to fill the gap by investigating tolerable speed reduction with different vertical slopes considering traffic efficiency. Firstly, appropriate experimental sections were determined after field survey. Traffic data including vehicle count, timely speed, vehicle type, and headway time were then collected on an expressway in Shaanxi Province. The associated traffic efficiency was derived from traffic volume and average speed. After this, the modeling between speed reduction and traffic efficiency was processed with different slopes. The correlation between speed reduction and traffic efficiency was therefore verified. Finally, the prediction model of optimum speed reduction concerning traffic efficiency under different vertical slopes was introduced. It was found that the critical length of grade can be longer with traffic efficiency as the major design control incorporated with slopes of 3-3.5%. The existing regulation in critical length of grade at 3.5-5% can benefit both safety and efficiency. The findings can provide a reference for vertical alignment design, leading to high-efficiency road systems.



Keywords: mountainous freeway; speed reduction; traffic efficiency; critical length of grade

Language: en