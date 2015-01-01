SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ramya S, Roshanara MS. International Journal of English Literature and Social Sciences 2019; 5(1): 31-35.

Copyright © 2019

10.22161/ijels.51.6

Trauma can be encountered almost in all walks of life. When a person is denied of something or ill- treated by someone in the childhood the anger of the child is shown on someone. Mostly, on the ones that are weaker especially animals. In future this ill-treated child becomes a serial killer who incepts his off-centered mien by torturing and killing animals. Animal abuse takes place in all parts of the world, where animals are tortured cruelly and put to death for no reason. This paper tries to analyze the reasons behind a person who intentionally tortures animals.

Keywords--Intentional Animal Torture and Cruelty, Traumatic Childhood, Victimization of Voiceless, Serial Killing of Animals.


