|
Citation
|
Cruz MCA. International Journal of Social Science and Economics Invention 2020; 6(1): 212-214.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has an ADDA provision which is known as the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 or R.A 10586. This is where the part of the service standards and regulations of LTO came from. Anti-Drunk and drugged driving act of 2013 is an Act penalizing person's driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs, and other similar substances. And for other purposes, it means that this republic act aims to reduce and prevent vehicular accident, loss of life and damage to property and this study also aims to determine the effectiveness of Implementation of Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 of how does it affects the driver and the society.
Language: en