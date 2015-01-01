Abstract

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has an ADDA provision which is known as the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 or R.A 10586. This is where the part of the service standards and regulations of LTO came from. Anti-Drunk and drugged driving act of 2013 is an Act penalizing person's driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs, and other similar substances. And for other purposes, it means that this republic act aims to reduce and prevent vehicular accident, loss of life and damage to property and this study also aims to determine the effectiveness of Implementation of Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 of how does it affects the driver and the society.



After conducting the research procedure, the researcher found out that in Implemented Rules and Regulation, the Motorist/Drivers and the LTO Enforcers described it as being often obey and well performed of their duties and responsibilities regarding R.A 10586, but there is significance difference between the response of both respondents.



However, the findings of this study have led the researcher in determining the effectiveness of implementing traffic rules and regulation and awareness of the Motorist/Drivers in driving of the said Implemented Rules and Regulations.



Keywords: R.A. 10586, Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act, Driving, Implemented Rules and Regulation, Land Transportation Office, Awareness

Language: en