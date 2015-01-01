SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Trabold N, Swogger M, McMahon J, Cerulli C, Poleshuck E. Res. Soc. Work Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1049731519900652

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE:Intimate partner violence (IPV) is public health crisis that often goes unrecognized. Victims often report ongoing long-term physical and mental health consequences; however, health-care responses to address IPV have not been maximized. The standard of care of screening and referring to community organizations is not enough to help victims.

METHOD:This mixed-methods pilot study enhanced the screening and referral standard of care by offering a brief motivational intervention (BNI-V) to six patients in an obstetrics and gynecology clinic.

RESULTS:Preliminary results indicate improved engagement into care and improvements in quality of life, trauma symptoms, and self-efficacy. Participants expressed high satisfaction with the intervention and improved perception of self.

DISCUSSION:This study demonstrates a feasible way to build on the screening and referral practices typically found in the health-care system.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print