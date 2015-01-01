Abstract

PURPOSE:Intimate partner violence (IPV) is public health crisis that often goes unrecognized. Victims often report ongoing long-term physical and mental health consequences; however, health-care responses to address IPV have not been maximized. The standard of care of screening and referring to community organizations is not enough to help victims.



METHOD:This mixed-methods pilot study enhanced the screening and referral standard of care by offering a brief motivational intervention (BNI-V) to six patients in an obstetrics and gynecology clinic.



RESULTS:Preliminary results indicate improved engagement into care and improvements in quality of life, trauma symptoms, and self-efficacy. Participants expressed high satisfaction with the intervention and improved perception of self.



DISCUSSION:This study demonstrates a feasible way to build on the screening and referral practices typically found in the health-care system.

Language: en