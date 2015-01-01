Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Child abuse can cause psychological and delinquent and antisocial behaviors in abused children. Family factors and parenting styles are among the important causes of child abuse. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of child abuse and its relationship with parenting styles among primary school children in Sanandaj in 2016-2017.



Methods: This cross-sectional study was conducted on primary school children who resided in Sanandaj during 2016-2017. Study sample size was 393 children and sampling method was cluster random sampling. Data was collected using Majdzadeh's standard child abuse questionnaire and Baumrind's parenting style questionnaire. Dispersion indices were used for continuous variables and the chi-square test was used for categorical variables. The level of statistical significance was set as P < 0.05.



Results: Out of 393 students 44.8% were boys and 55.2% were girls. The prevalence of psychological-emotional child abuse was 74.2%, while physical and neglect child abuse were observed 58.4% and 99% of the children respectively. Neglect child abuse was more prevalent among girls while physical child abuse was more prevalent among boys. There was a significant relationship between paternal occupation and physical child abuse (P = 0.017). Child abuse was significantly related to the birth order of children (p=0.008). Among the parenting styles, authoritative parenting had a reverse and significant relationship with physical child abuse (P = 0.009). There was no significant relationship between other parenting styles and child abuse (P > 0.05).



Conclusion: Regarding the high prevalence of child abuse and its reverse relationship with authoritative parenting style and physical child abuse, it is suggested for parents to use this parenting style in child razing in order to reduce child abuse by their children in future.

Language: en