Abstract

The child's right to be heard is a cornerstone of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Children growing up outside of their natural families particularly often find themselves in situations where this right should be fulfilled. In Russia, the child's participation in decision-making at the time of their sepa- ration from their parents, and during their stay in the children's homes, is often overlooked by both static monitoring and academic studies. In our study we raise the following research questions: To what extent is the right of a child separated from his or her natural parents to participate in decision- making respected? How does involvement in decision-making impact their psychosocial wellbeing? The study covered 215 children aged between ten and seventeen (mean age fourteen years) living in children's homes in St. Petersburg. Our findings show that 42 % of children believe that they were not heard when the decisions affecting their interests were made. Talking with a social counsellor and having a trusted adult in the children's home add to children's perceptions that they have been heard. Limited participation in decision-making increases the odds of psychosocial difficulties in the binary logistic regression. We conclude that limited participation in decision- making negatively impacts the effectiveness of work with children and their psychosocial well-being. Since the degree and effectiveness of children's participation depends primarily on the attitudes of professionals and their ability to create trusting relationships with children, a further increase in children's participation will require a change in the professional paradigm of specialists. Specific methods for increasing the participation of children should be introduced in the daily practice of child welfare workers.





Право ребенка быть услышанным один из важных принципов Конвенции о правах ребенка. Дети, воспитывающиеся вне семьи, чаще других попадают в такие ситуации, когда право на участие в приятии решений должно быть реализовано. В России участие детей в принятии решений ускользает из поля зрения, как статического мониторинга, так и социологических исследований. Мы поднимаем следующие исследовательские вопросы: в какой степени реализовано право российских детей, отделенных от родительской семьи, на участие в принятии решений? Как участие в принятии решений влияет на их психосоциальное благополучие? Исследование охватило 215 детей 10-17-ти лет средний возраст -14 лет, находящихся в центрах содействия семейному воспитанию (бывших детских домах) в Санкт-Петербурге. Результаты исследования показали, что 42% детей считают, что их мнение не было услышано при принятии важных для них решений. Дети чаще сообщают о том, что принимали участие в принятии решений в тех случаях, если обсуждали свои права с социальным педагогом и у них есть доверенный взрослый в детском доме. Недостаточное участие в принятии решений связано с худшим психическим здоровьем детей и их повышенной уязвимостью к институциональному насилию. Мы делаем вывод о том, что ограниченное участие детей в принятии решений негативно влияет на эффективность проводимой с детьми работы и их психосоциальное благополучие. Поскольку степень и эффективность участия детей зависят от установок специалистов и их способности создавать доверительные отношения с детьми, развитие участия детей потребует, в первую очередь, изменения профессиональной парадигмы специалистов. Конкретные методы повышения участия детей должны быть включены в повседневную практику работников системы социальной защиты детей.

Language: ru